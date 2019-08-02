Hotter-than-normal week lies ahead for Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service said the Las Vegas Valley will be hotter than normal for the next week.

Elle Edwards, 7, cools herself as she plays at Sunset Park, July 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will be hotter than normal for the next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The valley typically averages highs of 104 degrees at this time of year, but the mercury is expected to hit 107 on Friday through Sunday. The high is expected to climb to 110 on Monday, followed by a high of 108 on Tuesday and 105 on Wednesday.

Overnight lows during the period will be about 86 degrees.

“It may trend up a little hotter,” meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said early Friday. “There’s potential for some of those days to be even hotter, so we’ll be taking a look at that today.”

Meanwhile, Friday through Monday will see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions until a 10 percent chance for showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the weather service.