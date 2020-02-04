House fire in downtown Las Vegas displaces 1

A house fire broke out at a residence in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday morning, displacing one resident.

Firefighters work the scene of a house fire at 1220 S.10th St. that displaced one resident Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The fire was reported about 8:45 a.m. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said firefighters were called to 1220 S. 10th St. at 8:45 a.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze near Charleston Boulevard, but the home was no longer livable. No one was injured in the blaze, he said.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the resident.

