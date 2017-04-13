House fire near McCarran displaces resident

Fire crews battled a blaze at 3530 Princess Jean St. late Wednesday night. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fire crews battled a blaze at 3530 Princess Jean St. late Wednesday night. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was displaced from his home near McCarran International Airport after a fire just before midnight Thursday.

Robert F. Levine, 64, was reading in his bedroom when he heard a “crackling” sound. Within minutes, he realized his house at 3530 Princess Jean St., near East Hacienda Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, was on fire.

“I couldn’t breathe,” Levine said.

He said he couldn’t see, either, and had to feel his way out of the house. Two dogs remain unaccounted for.

Capt. Jonathan Wiercinski with Clark County Fire Department said the fire’s cause wasn’t known, but the flames likely rendered the house uninhabitable.

The fire damaged much of the house and destroyed a large portion of the roof.

3530 Princess Jean St. Las Vegas, Nevada