HOV lane enforcement underway in Las Vegas

Starting today, motorists driving in high occupancy vehicle lanes in Las Vegas who are not carpooling will be subject to citations from law enforcement.

An electronic sign on Interstate 15 advises drivers of HOV enforcement, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Caitie Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motorists navigate through the newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl, left, on Monday, May 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are saturating the carpool lanes, which stretch from Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Interstate 15 in the south valley to Elkhorn Road and U.S. Highway 95 in the north, as enforcement kicks off.

The Nevada Department of Transportation provided NHP with $10,000 to go toward trooper overtime to coincide with the concentrated enforcement.

With the new HOV lane system comes new regulations.

The U.S. 95 HOV lanes that opened in 2007 were enforced only during peak traffic hours Monday through Friday. The newly instituted laws will be enforced 24/7.

Here are the new HOV lane regulations:

Allowed

-Vehicles with two or more occupants.

-Motorcycles.

-Emergency and law enforcement vehicles with one occupant, including with lights off.

Not allowed

-Vehicles with one occupant.

-Pets as passengers.

-Vehicles that don’t enter or exit the carpool lane at one of the broken line enter/exit points.

-Electric cars, unless with two occupants, as per Nevada law.

-Trucks with more than two axles, even with two occupants.

Drivers pulled over for violating any of the carpool regulations starting Thursday will face a $250 fine. Those are pulled over in an HOV lane, NHP advises to safely merge to the right, until they reach the shoulder of the road.

