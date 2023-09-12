80°F
Local

How long until this Mount Charleston neighborhood gets its water back?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2023 - 3:45 pm
 
This map shows recently lifted boil water orders for subdivisions on Mount Charleston and the one remaining boil order for the Old Town subdivision. (Las Vegas Valley Water District)

While water service has been restored to much of Mount Charleston after damage from Tropical Storm Hilary late last month, work in the Old Town area may take months.

“Pending any unforeseen delays from weather, construction challenges, or other unidentified issues, it is the LVVWD’s goal to complete all work in Old Town by the end of November,” the Las Vegas Valley Water District stated in an online post Tuesday. “This is an aggressive timeline for the work, and crews are racing to complete the installations before the winter freeze.”

The water district said it recognizes that the natural disaster has been extremely challenging for all Kyle Canyon customers, and says “we are committed to completing the work and restoring water service to the area as swiftly as possible.”

The LLVWD is doing the repair work and advised Old Town residents of several factors:

— To ensure that all properties in Old Town can be reconnected to the system when ready, it is necessary for all Old Town residents to ensure their property’s on-site water line is functioning and available for connection to the water meter.

— Property owners in Old Town are responsible for any repairs to their privately owned on-site water line, ensuing the home’s plumbing system is available and functional to convey water from the meter to the home.

— Homes that do not have on-site water lines ready for connection will not be reconnected to the water system by the LVVWD’s contractor, and property owners will need to coordinate with a plumber or contractor to connect their home to the new meter after it is installed. Homeowners should expect water meters to be positioned in the same location as before the flooding.

— A list of local plumbers and contractors capable of performing such work at property owners’ cost is available on the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s website as part of its Water Smart Plumber program.

— There is not sufficient space within the Old Town subdivision to accommodate individual tanks, pumps and water lines for temporary water service to each home. Space to accommodate the contractor’s heavy equipment and construction activity is already limited, and further constraints will delay efforts to complete this work on a compressed timeline.

— Drinking water remains available to all Old Town residents via potable tanks located in the neighborhood. Laundry and sanitary facilities remain available at The Retreat on Charleston Peak Hotel.

The water district has restored water service to all residents in the Echo Canyon, Cathedral Rock and Rainbow subdivisions. The work has included new water system pipelines, valves, water meters and related infrastructure.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

