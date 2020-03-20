59°F
How you can help: Las Vegas service agencies, nonprofits seek donations

March 20, 2020 - 12:47 pm
 
Updated April 16, 2020 - 11:57 am

Community organizations are in need of donated items and money to assist their clients, individuals and families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This list is updated as more information becomes available.

Aid for AIDS of Nevada continues to offer services to Southern Nevada adults and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. The office staff is working remotely and can be reached by calling 702-382-2326. To donate, visit afanlv.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter offers free, online trainings and workshops for caregivers, and programs for those in the early stages of Alzheimer’s or related disorders. The nonprofit is accepting donations to continue to provide 24/7 support during the pandemic. alz.org/dsw

Casa de Luz, a Christian outreach organization, is asking for monetary donations to continue to support the community through its food pantry and programs. casadeluzlv.com

The Nevada Restaurant Association has created the Nevada Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to assist industry employees in Nevada. nvrestaurants.com

HopeLink of Southern Nevada offers food programs, homeless prevention services, financial assistance, emergency shelter and other support services in the community. Monetary donations to the nonprofit will go to address critical needs to help children, families and seniors. link2hope.org/donate

The Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation and singer-songwriter Jewel are offering free online mental health tools to help at-risk youth and families cope with anxiety, fear, isolation and depression. Resources are available at jewelneverbroken.com and twitch.tv/inspirehouse, a site created by the foundation’s youth to assist other children in quarantine through music, yoga, mediation, fitness and conversation. Jewel is also raising funds through a campaign to get 5,000 people to donate $1 a day for one year to the foundation. inspiringchildren.net/donate

The Cupcake Girls is in need of support through monetary donations and Amazon gift cards as it continues to support clients during the pandemic. The nonprofit provides nonjudgmental and confidential support to women in the sex industry and those affected by sex trafficking. Donations will go toward purchasing groceries, diapers and other household supplies for women in need. Gift cards can be directed to Jenny Fay, the organization’s Las Vegas city director, at jenny.fay@thecupcakegirls.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas continues to serve families staying at the house during the pandemic. To assist families in need of meals and supplies, donations of gift cards from local grocery stores or Visa gift cards can be mailed to 2323 Potosi St., Las Vegas, NV 89146. Individuals also can support the dinner meal program for families for $50 by calling 702-252-4663. rmhlv.org/donate-online

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley is in need of unused canvas bags to provide emergency food deliveries to seniors. The nonprofit is also accepting monetary donations to buy food for senior citizens. To donate, call 702-633-7264. hhovv.org

Spread the Word Nevada will be distributing backpacks to children in need and is asking for donations. With a $10 donation, individuals can sponsor a backpack featuring five new books. spreadthewordnevada.org/givebooks

To make a donation to Communities in Schools of Nevada’s efforts to aid low-income students and families impacted by COVID-19, visit cisnevada.org/donate.

The Rape Crisis Center is focusing on online resources and services for Southern Nevada survivors during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The nonprofit also is taking applications for its next volunteer class in early summer. On Denim Day, April 29, the center encourages individuals to show support for survivors by wearing jeans and posting a photo on Instagram tagging the Rape Crisis Center @thercclv. For more information, visit rcclv.org.

Serving Our Kids Foundation provides food bags to 3,500 homeless and at-risk children. To buy designated food items from the nonprofit’s online store, or to make a monetary donation, visit servingourkids.org. Items can also be dropped off from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the warehouse, 121 Industrial Park Road, Suite 110, Henderson.

Nevada H.A.N.D. is accepting monetary donations to continue to provide assistance to low-income individuals in Southern Nevada. The nonprofit is dedicated to providing affordable housing and supportive services to seniors and working families. nevadahand.org/donate.aspx; 702-340-7483

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children has created a COVID-19 Amazon wish list featuring basic needs items and activities for children and youth. The nonprofit serves children and foster parents at its Boulder City campus along with youth and families through its homeless housing programs. stjudesranch.org

Grant a Gift Autism Foundation is adapting its programs to go online to assist children with autism and their families. For Autism Awareness Month in April, the foundation will introduce interactive online and social media support initiatives to help the autism community. The foundation also offers a support line with information on child care, food, basic needs and other services at 702-564-2453. To support the foundation and its programs, visit grantagiftfoundation.org.

Nevada SPCA is closed for walk-in adoptions, but the animal shelter is continuing to support animals and prepare for any homeless animals surrendered because of the economic crisis. To donate food, toys, beds or other items, a link to the group’s Amazon wish list can be found at nevadaspca.org/in-kind-donations.

Muscular Dystrophy Association Nevada continues to provide resources and care for those living with the neuromuscular disease. To support the local MDA community and kids, visit mda.org/office/nevada.

The Life Time Foundation’s LIFTS program offers emergency assistance to team members who experience unexpected financial hardship. Contributions to the COVID-19 Relief Grant Program will be used to fund team member grants. ltfoundation.org

Hearts Alive Village Animal Rescue needs supplies for its pet pantry Kendall’s Kupboard. Wet and dry dog and cat food, litter, kitten food and treats can be dropped off at the nonprofit’s adoption center/pet supply store at 1750 S. Rainbow Blvd., No. 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 to 5 p.m. weekends. A link to the group’s Amazon wish list and monetary donations can be found at heartsalivevillage.org.

Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Southern Nevada is continuing to provide support to those affected by emergency situations. The nonprofit is operating via telephone instead of in person. tipoflasvegas.org/donate

Adam’s Place is accepting donations to support its programs helping local families coping with loss from death, divorce, illness or deportation. The nonprofit also is recruiting volunteers at adamsplacelv.org.

Family Promise of Las Vegas needs items to assist homeless families. Sheets, pillows and blankets (all queen size), bath towels, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the day center at 1410 S. Maryland Parkway. Donors should notify the nonprofit before dropping off by emailing info@fplv.org. For more information, visit familypromiselv.com.

U.S. Vets — Las Vegas, 7321 W. Charleston Blvd., needs nonperishable food, including rice, beans and pasta for its backup emergency supplies. Other items requested are respirator masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. With social distancing guidelines in place, donors should call the nonprofit at 702-947-4478 before dropping off items at 525 E. Bonanza Road. Any monetary donations will be used to purchase emergency supplies. www.usvetsinc.org/lasvegas

SafeNest’s shelter families are in need of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and disposable gloves. Basic needs for adults and teens (shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, lotion and body wash) and for babies (diapers for baby sizes 4 to 6, pull-ups for toddlers sizes 2T to 5T, baby wipes and diaper cream) also are needed. Items can be dropped off at 3900 Meadows Lane. Monetary donations can be made at safenest.org/donate-money.

Lutheran Social Services of Nevada needs donations of Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, gloves and masks for staff and volunteers, and seniors receiving home deliveries from LSSN. The organization also is accepting nonperishable foods (canned vegetables, rice, pasta, etc.) and monetary donations for the DigiMart food pantry. lssnv.org

Olive Crest Nevada, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing child abuse and treating and educating at-risk children, is seeking donations of basic needs items such as diapers, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and toothbrushes, lotions and baby items. To schedule a donation drop-off, call 702-835-1907. Monetary donations also are needed for the nonprofit’s Operation Independence for foster youth clients ages 15 to 24. To donate, visit olivecrest.org/nevada.

The Shade Tree’s “Love Us From a Distance” campaign is accepting donations to assist women, children and pets staying at the shelter. Requested items include bottled water, feminine hygiene products, diapers and pull-ups of all sizes, twin-size bed sheets, canned and boxed food and other items. Following social distancing protocols, no more than two people at a time may drop off items at the shelter at 1 W. Owens Ave., North Las Vegas. To schedule a drop-off donation, email donations@theshadetree.org. To donate funds and for a complete list of items needed, visit theshadetree.org.

Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth has set up an Amazon Wish List for items to assist people ages 12 to 20 at http://a.co/br11IzN. Food gift cards, sealed nonperishable foods, hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies, thermometers, masks, gloves and prepaid phone cards are also needed. Items can be dropped off outside the drop-in center at 4981 Shirley St. nphy.org

The Salvation Army Southern Nevada is accepting donations of perishable and nonperishable food and money. Salvation Army thrift stores are also open for drop-off donations of nonperishable foods, baby formula, diapers, wipes and hygiene items from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 675 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas; 360 N. Stephanie St., Henderson; and 4196 S. Durango Drive. salvationarmysouthernnevada.org

New Vista, a nonprofit that provides essential services and programs for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is accepting monetary donations at newvistanv.org/donate.

The Nevada Community Foundation has established the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to aid Nevada nonprofit organizations assisting those affected by the pandemic, including seniors, vulnerable populations and first responders. nevadacf.org/donate-now.

To donate to Three Square food bank’s Coronavirus Emergency Food Fund, call 702-644-3663 or visit threesquare.org.

Tyler Robinson Foundation, the Imagine Dragon’s nonprofit organization, has an online donation campaign to collect emergency funds to support families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis. To learn more, visit trf.org/emergencyfund; to donate, visit trf.org/donate.

Friends of Parkinson’s is accepting donations to help support its programs and services at friendsofparkinsons.org.

To donate to The Center’s community services for individuals, families and seniors visit thecenterlv.org/donate.

Jewish Nevada has set up a COVID-19 relief fund to support individuals and families experiencing increased hardship. The fund will go toward groceries and food, including kosher goods, financial assistance, and other essential goods and services such as medical needs, gasoline and child care. jewishnevada.org

Community Counseling Center of Southern Nevada is asking for financial assistance to carry out its behavioral health and substance use treatment. cccofsn.org/donate

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is accepting financial contributions to support its programs and services, including Meals on Wheels and Hands of Hope Community Food Pantry. catholiccharities.com/donate

HELP of Southern Nevada is accepting donations through the mail until further notice. Donations can be sent to 1640 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV, 89119.

United Way of Southern Nevada has established the UWSN Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund. To donate, visit uwsn.org/donate or text “UWSNFUND” to 313131.

To donate to Project 150, a nonprofit that provides food and hygiene products to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students, visit project150.org. A $25 donation will provide a high school student with a family meal bag.

Donations to Opportunity Village will support the nonprofit’s programs and services for individuals with intellectual and related disabilities and their families. The Opportunity Village Thrift Store is also available online with all proceeds going to OV. opportunityvillage.org

To be added to this list, email Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

