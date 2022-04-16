Hundreds enjoy twist on Indian holiday tradition at Sunset Park —PHOTOS
Several hundred people enjoyed music, food, yoga, dance, mantras and hourly throwing of brightly colored powder during an Indian holiday celebration Saturday at Sunset Park.
Holi is the Festival of Colors, an Indian tradition adapted to the contemporary American scene. Included were Indian cuise, bands, dance and the hourly throwing of colorful powder.
Similar events have been held at various locations across the United States for 20 years, according to the organizers,