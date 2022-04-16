Hundreds enjoy twist on Indian holiday tradition at Sunset Park —PHOTOS

Several hundred people enjoyed music, food, yoga, dance, mantras and hourly throwing of brightly colored powder during an Indian holiday celebration Saturday at Sunset Park.

Friends and family gather together after throwing some colors during the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dancers perform as the crowd joins in at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A dancer instructs the crowd during the Holi Festival of Colors which features music, dance, food, color throwing and more at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Larry Turner of Yuma, Arizona, is doused with colors while napping by friends and family on his 79th birthday during the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Larry Turner of Yuma, Arizona, has been doused with colors while napping by friends and family on his 79th birthday during the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Adrian Gebilaguin, right, throws some color along with friend Virginia Montilla and others during the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Donna Turner of Yuma, Arizona, throws some color on friends as the music plays during the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The band Namrock performs for the crowd during the Holi Festival of Colors which features music, dance, food, color throwing and more at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tony Thipdavong does a yoga move with his daughter Addy, 4, helping out on top during a class at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Holi is the Festival of Colors, an Indian tradition adapted to the contemporary American scene. Included were Indian cuise, bands, dance and the hourly throwing of colorful powder.

Similar events have been held at various locations across the United States for 20 years, according to the organizers,