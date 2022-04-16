76°F
Hundreds enjoy twist on Indian holiday tradition at Sunset Park —PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2022 - 4:45 pm
 
Updated April 16, 2022 - 5:04 pm
Friends and family gather together after throwing some colors during the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants throw colors together as the music continues during the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dancers perform as the crowd joins in at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants throw colors together as the music continues during the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A dancer instructs the crowd during the Holi Festival of Colors which features music, dance, food, color throwing and more at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Larry Turner of Yuma, Arizona, is doused with colors while napping by friends and family on his 79th birthday during the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Larry Turner of Yuma, Arizona, has been doused with colors while napping by friends and family on his 79th birthday during the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants follow a dancer on stage during the Holi Festival of Colors which features music, dance, food, color throwing and more at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People throw some colors at each other as the music plays during the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Adrian Gebilaguin, right, throws some color along with friend Virginia Montilla and others during the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Donna Turner of Yuma, Arizona, throws some color on friends as the music plays during the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants follow a dancer on stage during the Holi Festival of Colors which features music, dance, food, color throwing and more at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants throw colors together as the music continues during the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The band Namrock performs for the crowd during the Holi Festival of Colors which features music, dance, food, color throwing and more at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tony Thipdavong does a yoga move with his daughter Addy, 4, helping out on top during a class at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Several hundred people enjoyed music, food, yoga, dance, mantras and more during an Indian holiday celebration Saturday at Sunset Park.

Holi is the Festival of Colors, an Indian tradition adapted to the contemporary American scene. Included were Indian cuise, bands, dance and the hourly throwing of colorful powder.

Similar events have been held at various locations across the United States for 20 years, according to the organizers,

