Hundreds of Verizon customers report outages in Las Vegas Valley

A Verizon cell tower near the intersection of W. Pebble Road and W. Torino Avenue in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds of Verizon Wireless customers in the Las Vegas Valley were reporting service outages Wednesday afternoon.

Outage-tracking website Downdetector logged more than 1,600 reports in the valley.

Nationwide, the website logged nearly 24,000 reports, with the reports being concentrated on the West Coast.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage, but users reported not being able to place phone calls, while data and texting services appeared undisturbed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

