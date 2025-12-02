55°F
I-11 crash near Kyle Canyon Road leaves one dead

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2025 - 2:25 pm
 
Updated December 2, 2025 - 2:30 pm

A driver is dead after a Friday night crash on southbound Interstate 11 south of the Kyle Canyon Road off-ramp, according to a press release from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Police said that around 11:48 p.m., the driver was in a red 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck that was stopped on the road in the number three lane of Interstate 11 with its hazard lights on.

Meanwhile, a blue 2019 Hyundai Elantra sedan was traveling south on Interstate 11 in the same lane as the Chevrolet, Police said. The Hyundai “failed to decrease speed and struck the rear of Chevrolet with the front of the Hyundai,” the Nevada Highway Patrol press release states.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Hyundai was transported to a local hospital due to injuries, the press release states.

Nevada Highway Patrol has reported 54 fatal crashes resulting in 55 deaths in the Southern Command Region for 2025.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

