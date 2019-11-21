I-15 crash leaves ATV driver with life-threatening injuries

An ATV driver was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after the vehicle rolled over on Interstate-15 near Apex, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The driver of an all-terrain vehicle was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday after a rollover crash on Interstate 15 in the far northeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 6 p.m. to the crash on I-15 near Apex, about 10 miles northeast of Nellis Air Force Base, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dustin Butler said. The ATV’s driver needed to be rescued after the vehicle rolled over.

The driver was taken to University Medical Center, Butler said.

Further information was not available.

