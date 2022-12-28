64°F
Local

I-15 delays reported near California border

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 2:08 pm
 
Updated December 28, 2022 - 2:28 pm
Cars head south on Interstate 15 out of Las Vegas near the Nevada-California border on Wednesda ...
Cars head south on Interstate 15 out of Las Vegas near the Nevada-California border on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Interstate 15 heading south out of Las Vegas is backed up for seven miles from the California border, officials said.

The backup was reported in a tweet posted at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

“Prepare for long delays,” the tweet said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what was causing the delay, but the holidays are known to cause traffic spikes, and delays, on the main route between Las Vegas and California.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, southbound I-15 from Las Vegas to California saw a 16-mile backup.

As well, many travelers affected by the ongoing Southwest Airlines meltdown have been forced to rent cars to drive to their destination after their flights were canceled.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

