I-15 northbound lanes closed for ‘lethal force’ incident in California

The northbound lanes of I-15 remained closed on the California side near Primm on Thursday morning becasue of a “lethal force encounter” involving California law enforcement.

California Highway Patrol vehicle. (CHP via Twitter)

The northbound lanes of Interstate 15 remained closed overnight on the California side of the interstate near Primm because of what authorities are describing as a “lethal force encounter” involving California law enforcement.

The closure began about 7 p.m. and the freeway was closed as of 5 a.m. Thursday, 10 hours later.

Investigators are enroute to a Lethal Force Encounter on the I-15 fwy. just south of the Nevada State Line. Information will be released once investigators have confirmed the details of the incident. — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 9, 2020

California released very little information on the incident on the interstate, saying only that as of 4:45 a.m. the northbound lanes remain closed at Nipton Road in California.

“Investigators are to a lethal force encounter on the I-15 fwy. just south of the Nevada State Line,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet about 10 p.m. Wednesday. “Information will be released once investigators have confirmed the details of the incident.”

The interstate has been closed since Wednesday evening. Originally, the southbound lanes were closed because of the incident but those have since been re-opened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.