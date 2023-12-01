I-15 opened after day-long investigation of trooper deaths

At 3:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said all traffic was resuming except for the D Street off-ramp. It was opened around 7 p.m.

Interstate 15northbound is closed north of Charleston Boulevard Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, after two Nevada State Troopers were struck and killed while assisting a motorist. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Interstate 15 northbound is closed north of Charleston Boulevard Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, after two Nevada State Troopers were struck and killed while assisting a motorist. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Most of Interstate 15 in downtown Las Vegas was reopened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after the investigation of the death of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers.

A vehicle crashed into two troopers around 3:30 a.m. Thursday as they investigated a stopped vehicle near the northbound I-15 and D Street exit.

The lives of these two @NVStatePolice Highway Patrol Troopers will never be forgotten. Rest now, we have the watch from here. 💙 pic.twitter.com/eQHojVPTdo — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 30, 2023

The Metropolitan Police Department said all traffic was resuming except for the D Street off-ramp.

The last closed ramp at D Street was opened around 7 p.m.

