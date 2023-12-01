48°F
I-15 opened after day-long investigation of trooper deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2023 - 4:22 pm
 
Updated November 30, 2023 - 8:08 pm
Interstate 15northbound is closed north of Charleston Boulevard Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, after two Nevada State Troopers were struck and killed while assisting a motorist. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Interstate 15 northbound is closed north of Charleston Boulevard Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, after two Nevada State Troopers were struck and killed while assisting a motorist. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Most of Interstate 15 in downtown Las Vegas was reopened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after the investigation of the death of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers.

A vehicle crashed into two troopers around 3:30 a.m. Thursday as they investigated a stopped vehicle near the northbound I-15 and D Street exit.

The Metropolitan Police Department said all traffic was resuming except for the D Street off-ramp.

The last closed ramp at D Street was opened around 7 p.m.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

