I-15 southbound traffic backup at 10 miles into Primm

Heavy southbound traffic on Interstate 15 at Primm about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021. (RTC Fast Camera)

Heavy southbound traffic on Interstate 15 about 5 miles from the California border about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021. (RTC Fast Camera)

Heavy southbound traffic on Interstate 15 near Jean about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021. (RTC Fast Camera)

An exodus of weekend visitors returning to California is contributing to a 10-mile backup on southbound Interstate 15 between Jean well into California.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported that as of 4 p.m. the backup is 10 miles from Jean to Primm with traffic moving at less than 10 mph.

Web maps show traffic moving at about 40 mph once vehicles enter California.

A 16-mile, $10.8-million repaving project between Jean and Primm is scheduled to begin Monday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The work is to run through Sept. 2.

