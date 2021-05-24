81°F
Local

I-15 southbound traffic backup at 15 miles well into California

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2021 - 5:37 pm
 
Heavy southbound traffic on Interstate 15 at Primm about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021. (RTC Fast Camera)
Heavy southbound traffic on Interstate 15 about 5 miles from the California border about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021. (RTC Fast Camera)
Heavy southbound traffic on Interstate 15 near Jean about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021. (RTC Fast Camera)

An exodus of weekend visitors returning to California is contributing to a 15-mile backup on southbound Interstate 15 between Jean well into California.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported that as of 4 p.m. the backup is 10 miles from Jean to Primm with traffic moving at less than 10 mph.

Web maps show traffic moving at less than 10 mph about 5 miles into California.

A 16-mile, $10.8-million repaving project between Jean and Primm is scheduled to begin Monday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The work is to run through Sept. 2.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

