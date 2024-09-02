101°F
I-15 traffic backup eases on California side

Heavy traffic at Yates well Road about 2:25 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (CalTrans)
Southbound Interstate 15 traffic slows near Yates Well Road in California shortly after noon on ...
Southbound traffic is flowing fine at Primm, Nev., on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. It's traffic in Ca ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2024 - 12:16 pm
 
Updated September 2, 2024 - 5:21 pm

Interstate 15 traffic to Southern California slowed on the California side of the freeway on Labor Day.

A backup of slow traffic formed a few miles west of Primm, according to sigalert.com around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., traffic was moving about 70 mph from Primm, but was slowing to 20 mph at Bailey Road and was congested for about 5 miles to west of Cima Road where it resumed to about 70 mph.

The typical backup usually forms Primm back toward the Las Vegas Valley as California residents return home after the holiday weekend.

Tuesday is also expected to be a congested traffic situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

