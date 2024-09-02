I-15 traffic backup eases on California side

Traffic leaving Las Vegas was doing fine. It was slow in California for several hours Monday afternoon before improving around 5 p.m.

Sign of the times: More I-11 signage coming to Las Vegas Valley

Southbound traffic is flowing fine at Primm, Nev., on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. It's traffic in California that is slowing as part of the annual Vegas-to-Southern California exodus begins. (FastCam)

Southbound Interstate 15 traffic slows near Yates Well Road in California shortly after noon on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (CalTrans)

Heavy traffic at Yates well Road about 2:25 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (CalTrans)

Interstate 15 traffic to Southern California slowed on the California side of the freeway on Labor Day.

A backup of slow traffic formed a few miles west of Primm, according to sigalert.com around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., traffic was moving about 70 mph from Primm, but was slowing to 20 mph at Bailey Road and was congested for about 5 miles to west of Cima Road where it resumed to about 70 mph.

The typical backup usually forms Primm back toward the Las Vegas Valley as California residents return home after the holiday weekend.

Tuesday is also expected to be a congested traffic situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.