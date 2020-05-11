‘Iconic’ USS Nevada located under 15.4K feet of ocean near Pearl Harbor
A private underwater search firm has located the USS Nevada some 65 nautical miles southwest of Pearl Harbor more than 15,400 feet below the Pacific Ocean surface.
The USS Nevada was one of the U.S. Navy’s longest serving battleships. It was sunk from damage inflicted during the battle of Pearl Harbor, killing 50 crew members. It was subsequently salvaged and returned to service.
The ship took part in the D-Day landings and also participated in the operations in the Pacific, including the invasion of Okinawa. After World War II, the ship served as a target ship in the first Bikini atomic experiments. The ship was also used as a target in training and sank by an aerial torpedo on July 31, 1948.
The underwater search firm SEARCH Inc. issued a news release Monday. The discovery was made by SEARCH and a marine robotics company called Ocean Infinity. The partners used a vessel called Pacific Constructor to make the find.
“Nevada is an iconic ship that speaks to American resilience and stubbornness,” said Dr. James Delgado, SEARCH’s senior vice president. “Rising from its watery grave after being sunk at Pearl Harbor, it survived torpedoes, bombs, shells and two atomic blasts. The physical reality of the ship, resting in the darkness of the great museum of the sea, reminds us not only of past events, but of those who took up the challenge of defending the United States in two global wars.”
