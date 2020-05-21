In Las Vegas heat, don’t leave hand sanitizer behind in cars

The Western Lakes Fire District in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, shared this public service announcement Thursday on its Facebook page.

(Western Lakes, Wis., Fire District via Facebook)

By now, you should know not to leave children or pets in vehicles, especially as the Las Vegas Valley nears its regular sojourn into triple-digit temperatures.

Now, during these pandemic times, you can add hand sanitizer to that list.

The Western Lakes Fire District in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, shared this public service announcement Thursday on its Facebook page about the dangers of leaving hard-to-find hand sanitizer in a vehicle unattended.

“By its nature, most hand sanitizer is alcohol-based and therefore flammable,” the post read. “Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle, and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend can lead to disaster.”

The fire district also shared a video from the National Fire Protection Association and its warnings on hand sanitizer.

Oconomowoc is 35 miles west of Milwaukee and 1,760 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.