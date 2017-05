View from Mary Jane Falls trail on Mount Charleston (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A hiker fell and was stranded in Mount Charleston on Saturday afternoon before search and rescue units found him.

Officers were notified about 1:06 p.m. that a hiker who fell at Mary Jane Falls trail was stranded, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The hiker has been recovered and is being transported to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Metro said.

