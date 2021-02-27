60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

Injured rock climber rescued from Red Rock Canyon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2021 - 11:18 am
 
Updated February 27, 2021 - 3:45 pm
First responders with the Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue at the W ...
First responders with the Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue at the White Rock Mountain Loop Trail parking area along the Red Rock scenic drive after a successful rescue of a male climber who fell from the Angel Food Wall, in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
The White Rock Mountain Loop Trail parking area along the Red Rock scenic drive after a success ...
The White Rock Mountain Loop Trail parking area along the Red Rock scenic drive after a successful rescue of a male climber who fell from the Angel Food Wall, in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A rock climber was rescued after falling and injuring his ankle Saturday morning in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

A woman who was climbing with the man called 911 about 8:20 a.m. Saturday after the man fell on the Angel Food Wall, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

The two are “experienced rock climbers,” Nogle said. It’s believed the man injured his leg when he fell and was unable to hike out.

“It’s going to take a rope system, they’re going to try to carry him out,” Nogle said.

He fell about 6 miles from the park’s pay station, Nogle said.

Clark County Fire Department spokesman Billy Samuels said the man was taken to University Medical Center with a fractured ankle.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Internship at Las Vegas resort comes with room, meals, paycheck
Internship at Las Vegas resort comes with room, meals, paycheck
2
Texas woman hits jackpot for over $300K while waiting for flight
Texas woman hits jackpot for over $300K while waiting for flight
3
Virgin Hotel will open with free parking, no resort fees
Virgin Hotel will open with free parking, no resort fees
4
NASCAR Cup Series race sold out, but LVMS officials peeved
NASCAR Cup Series race sold out, but LVMS officials peeved
5
Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season
Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.