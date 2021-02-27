Injured rock climber rescued from Red Rock Canyon

A rock climber was rescued after falling and injuring his ankle Saturday morning in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

A rock climber was rescued after falling and injuring his ankle Saturday morning in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

A woman who was climbing with the man called 911 about 8:20 a.m. Saturday after the man fell on the Angel Food Wall, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

The two are “experienced rock climbers,” Nogle said. It’s believed the man injured his leg when he fell and was unable to hike out.

“It’s going to take a rope system, they’re going to try to carry him out,” Nogle said.

He fell about 6 miles from the park’s pay station, Nogle said.

Clark County Fire Department spokesman Billy Samuels said the man was taken to University Medical Center with a fractured ankle.

