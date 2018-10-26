Injuries reported when vehicle crashes in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating early Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a wall in the northeast valley.

Las Vegas police investigate Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, after a car crashed into a wall near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating early Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a wall in the northeast valley.

The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. on the 5200 block of Trango Avenue, near Washington Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site.

Injuries were reported in the crash, but as of 4 a.m. the number of people hurt and the he extent of their injuries was unclear.

At the scene, a black sedan sat in a landscaped area, against a block wall and a tree.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.