Israeli Independence Day celebrated in valley — PHOTOS

Israeli Independence Day, known as Yom Ha’atzma’ut, was celebrated Sunday at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.

Holocaust survivor Lucy Jacobs, 94, waves an Israeli flag during a celebration of Israel’s independence on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Craig Ranch Regional Park, in North Las Vegas. The event was put on by the Israeli American Council of Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A dance group from Ashkelon, Israel, perform during a celebration of Israel’s independence on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Craig Ranch Regional Park, in North Las Vegas. The event was put on by the Israeli American Council of Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Leedor Boblil, left, enjoys a ride with friends during a celebration of Israel’s independence on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Craig Ranch Regional Park, in North Las Vegas. The event was put on by the Israeli American Council of Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Noa Peri-Jensch, right, records the national anthem during a celebration of Israel’s independence on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Craig Ranch Regional Park, in North Las Vegas. The event was put on by the Israeli American Council of Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A dance group from Ashkelon, Israel, perform during a celebration of Israel’s independence on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Craig Ranch Regional Park, in North Las Vegas. The event was put on by the Israeli American Council of Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Holocaust survivor Lucy Jacobs, 94, waves an Israeli flag during a celebration of Israel’s independence on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Craig Ranch Regional Park, in North Las Vegas. The event was put on by the Israeli American Council of Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A dance group from Ashkelon, Israel, perform during a celebration of Israel’s independence on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Craig Ranch Regional Park, in North Las Vegas. The event was put on by the Israeli American Council of Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A dance group from Ashkelon, Israel, perform during a celebration of Israel’s independence on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Craig Ranch Regional Park, in North Las Vegas. The event was put on by the Israeli American Council of Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A dance group from Ashkelon, Israel, perform during a celebration of Israel’s independence on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Craig Ranch Regional Park, in North Las Vegas. The event was put on by the Israeli American Council of Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Israeli Independence Day, known as Yom Ha’atzma’ut, commemorates the declaration of independence of Israel in 1948 and is the official national holiday of the state and the only official non-working day in Israel.

The event was celebrated Sunday at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, including by Holocaust survivor Lucy Jacobs, 94. The event was put on by the Israeli American Council of Las Vegas.

The ceremony in Israel includes a speech by the speaker of the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament), artistic performances, a Flag of Israel, forming elaborate structures (such as a Menorah, Magen David) and the ceremonial lighting of 12 torches, one for each of the Tribes of Israel.