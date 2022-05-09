Israeli Independence Day celebrated in valley — PHOTOS
Israeli Independence Day, known as Yom Ha’atzma’ut, was celebrated Sunday at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.
Israeli Independence Day, known as Yom Ha’atzma’ut, commemorates the declaration of independence of Israel in 1948 and is the official national holiday of the state and the only official non-working day in Israel.
The event was celebrated Sunday at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, including by Holocaust survivor Lucy Jacobs, 94. The event was put on by the Israeli American Council of Las Vegas.
The ceremony in Israel includes a speech by the speaker of the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament), artistic performances, a Flag of Israel, forming elaborate structures (such as a Menorah, Magen David) and the ceremonial lighting of 12 torches, one for each of the Tribes of Israel.