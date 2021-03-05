Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Southern Nevada

The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday received its first allotment of the new single-dose coronavirus vaccine.

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The Southern Nevada Health District received its first allotment of the new single-dose vaccine on Friday. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

The agency received 15,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine manufactured by the company’s Janssen division, according to a news release. The doses will be sent to hospitals and clinics run by the health district and other “community partners.”

On Tuesday, what was believed to be the first shipment of the new vaccine in Nevada was delivered to the Washoe County Health District, the agency said.

“Direct comparisons of the vaccines cannot be made, as the clinical trials were conducted at different times,” the Southern Nevada Health District said Friday. “The Health District continues to stress that the best vaccine for people to get is the one that is available to them at the time of their appointment.”

Johnson & Johnson has said that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the single-shot vaccine was 66 percent effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness, and much more protective — 85 percent — against the most serious symptoms, The Associated Press reported.

