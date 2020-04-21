José Andrés relief group serving Las Vegas health care workers

A World Central Kitchen volunteer in a kitchen at Sahara Las Vegas. (Sahara Las Vegas)

A World Central Kitchen volunteer prepares meals for health care workers. (Sahara Las Vegas)

A World Central Kitchen volunteer packs up meals for local health care workers. (Sahara Las Vegas)

World Central Kitchen meals are intended as "a sign of hope" for local health care workers. (Sahara Las Vegas)

World Central Kitchen volunteers deliver meals to a local OptumCare health facility. (Sahara Las Vegas)

World Central Kitchen volunteers making a delivery. (Sahara Las Vegas)

José Andrés’ international relief group World Central Kitchen began serving Las Vegas on Monday. While the celebrity chef, who operates multiple restaurants in Las Vegas, has been keeping busy with relief efforts close to his home on the East Coast, his local team began providing meals to health care workers here.

“Jose has been trying to get upstart World Central Kitchen operations in as many locations as possible,” says David Thomas, the culinary director for Andrés’ Bazaar restaurants, who is heading up this campaign.

To launch the local operation, Thomas and World Central Kitchen have joined forces with the Sahara Las Vegas to provide 1,600 to 2,000 meals to 30 OptumCare Nevada health care locations across Las Vegas over the course of the week. Those locations include Southwest Medical centers throughout the valley, as well as OptumCare medical offices, home health and hospice facilities.

“They are so appreciative, it’s overwhelming,” Thomas says of the response from the health care workers who received deliveries Monday. “Some of these people have been eating out of vending machines for the last week. And that’s not OK. So the least we can do is offer one nutritious hot meal. José always says, it’s a sign of hope. It’s a thank you. And the reception of it is overwhelming.”

The operation currently includes about a half dozen volunteers. By the end of the week, they’re hoping to have provided meals to 2,000 workers. If that works out, they may look to expand.

“The goal is to slowly, or hopefully not so slowly, start to ramp up production levels. Get the systems down. Get the procedures down. Get the inventory and ordering in a good place, so we can get a day ahead on production and things like that. And then start accepting a few more volunteers.”

While the Sahara has been providing kitchen space, refrigerated delivery trucks and some food, Thomas hopes to partner with local food vendors and suppliers as they expand. Companies looking to contribute food can contact the Sahara’s vice president of purchasing, George Noel, at george.noel@meruelogaming.com. Monetary donations can be made at donate.wck.org.

“A little goes a long way,” Thomas says. “And we’re more than appreciative of anyone who is willing to help.”

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.