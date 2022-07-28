Kayaker drowns in Lake Mead; body recovered following search

The National Park Service said the body of a missing kayaker at Lake Mead National Recreation Area was recovered Thursday morning.

(Getty Images)

Witnesses saw the 31-year-old man go underwater about 7 p.m. Wednesday and then summoned park rangers to the area near Scuba Beach, which is located at North Boulder Beach, park officials said.

Divers searched the area but suspended their efforts because of “severe storms throughout the evening,” officials wrote in a news release.

The search, with the help of the Metropolitan Police Department, resumed Thursday and the man’s body was found about 11 a.m.

The people who called 911 said they saw the man struggle to retrieve an inflatable kayak that had blown away, officials said.

“He was not wearing a personal flotation device and was not seen to emerge from the water,” officials wrote.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man.

Additional information was not immediately available.

