95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local

Kayaker drowns in Lake Mead; body recovered following search

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2022 - 1:18 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The National Park Service said the body of a missing kayaker at Lake Mead National Recreation Area was recovered Thursday morning.

Witnesses saw the 31-year-old man go underwater about 7 p.m. Wednesday and then summoned park rangers to the area near Scuba Beach, which is located at North Boulder Beach, park officials said.

Divers searched the area but suspended their efforts because of “severe storms throughout the evening,” officials wrote in a news release.

The search, with the help of the Metropolitan Police Department, resumed Thursday and the man’s body was found about 11 a.m.

The people who called 911 said they saw the man struggle to retrieve an inflatable kayak that had blown away, officials said.

“He was not wearing a personal flotation device and was not seen to emerge from the water,” officials wrote.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
2
Retail complex on Strip could be torn down next month
Retail complex on Strip could be torn down next month
3
CARTOONS: This is one thing Democrats really can’t afford
CARTOONS: This is one thing Democrats really can’t afford
4
Another round of monsoonal storms hits Las Vegas Valley
Another round of monsoonal storms hits Las Vegas Valley
5
Coroner releases cause of death for boy found in freezer
Coroner releases cause of death for boy found in freezer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
World War II veteran and former prisoner of war Dean Whitaker.
Decorated Las Vegas WWII veteran dies
By / RJ

William Dean Whitaker, a Purple Heart recipient and bulwark of the Southern Nevada veteran community, who through his twilight years shared his story at POW/MIA Day Remembrance ceremonies, died on July 14.