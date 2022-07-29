Kayaker recovered from Lake Mead identified

Mutaz Alghouleh, 31, was found on Thursday around 11 a.m.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Friday identified the kayaker whose body was recovered from Lake Mead on Thursday.

Mutaz Alghouleh, 31, went underwater on Wednesday night in the area of Scuba Beach.

Alghouleh’s body was found around 11 a.m. on Thursday, according to park officials.

He was seen struggling to retrieve an inflatable kayak that had blown away and was not wearing a flotation device.

Alghouleh’s official cause and manner of death were pending as of Friday afternoon.

