Lake Mead closing park as Hurricane Hilary moves closer

Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials are closing the entire park to all recreational use effective 5 p.m. Saturday.

This closure order is expected to remain in effect through at least Monday, and conditions at the park will be assessed on an ongoing basis to ensure proper measures are taken to ensure safe operations moving forward, officials stated in a news release.

The closure applies to visitors, government employees, concession employees, park residents and stakeholders. Exceptions will be made for local, state or federal government employees engaged in official duties.

This closure is in anticipation of expected severe disruption of services and imminent danger to people and facilities at the park as Hurricane Hilary moves in. The National Weather Service is predicting dangerous impacts to the entire area for the rest of the weekend and into next week.

The park has already experienced multiple power and utility outages prior to the arrival of Hurricane Hilary. Due to a storm last night, one marina experienced extensive damage, to include multiple dock separations, power outages, and fuel outages.

Updates will be provided as they become available. The park is providing the latest updates via social media and the Lake Mead NRA Current Conditions web page.

