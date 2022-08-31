Lake Mead forecast to drop 30 feet in 2 years

The Bureau of Reclamation says the lake likely will be at 1,013.70 feet above sea level by July 2024.

A pair of girls look out at Swim Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

A formerly sunken boat stands upright into the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 22, 2022, near Boulder City. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Lake Mead is projected to drop about 30 feet over the next two years based on the “most probable” outlook by the Bureau of Reclamation released Wednesday.

It is most likely that Lake Mead will be at 1,013.70 feet above sea level by July 2024, according to officials.

As of noon Wednesday, the surface of the lake at Hoover Dam was at 1,044.38 feet, a rise of 3.67 feet since its summer low of 1,040.71 feet on July 27 — partly because of unusually heavy monsoon rainfall runoff into the lake and partly because of lower demand from downstream users.

The Bureau of Reclamation releases 24-month projections monthly. They forecast Colorado River system conditions using single-trace hydrology scenarios simulated with the Colorado River Mid-term Modeling System.

The full range of two-year projections for Lake Mead and Lake Powell can be seen here.

In addition to the two-year projections, the government updated its five-year projections for lake levels. Those show a 57 percent chance that Lake Mead will be below 1,020 feet by August 2027. The forecast also predicts a 17 percent chance — about 1 in 5 — that the lake will drop below 1,000 feet. There is a 3 percent chance the lake could drop below 950 feet in five years.

At 895 feet, Hoover Dam would be a dead pool where it could not produce power and water could not be sent downstream to Arizona, California and Mexico.

