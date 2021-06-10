81°F
Lake Mead water level dips to record low

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2021 - 10:40 am
 
Tourists look out at Lake Mead from the top of the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Abigail and Veronica Jones, left, and Pamela Smith look out at Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam while walking on the Mike O'CallaghanÐPat Tillman Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Tourists look out at Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam while walking on the Mike O'CallaghanÐPat Tillman Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lake Mead’s water level reached its lowest point in history late Wednesday, according to federal officials.

Patti Aaron, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, said the lake dipped below the previous record to reach 1071.56 feet about 11 p.m.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the lake level was at about 1,071.49 feet above sea level.

The previous low point of 1,071.61 was logged on July 1, 2016. The Bureau of Reclamation had projected the lake would match that level on Thursday.

Aaron said this week the level is expected to continue declining until November.

The lake is nearing its first federally declared water shortage, a determination that will be made in August, when the Bureau of Reclamation releases water level projections. If those projections show the lake below 1,075 feet at the beginning of next year, a shortage will be declared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

