Lake Mead water level dips to record low

The lake had been projected to match its previous low point on Thursday but dipped below the old record of 1,071.61 feet above sea level late Wednesday.

Tourists look out at Lake Mead from the top of the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lake Mead’s water level reached its lowest point in history late Wednesday, according to federal officials.

Patti Aaron, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, said the lake dipped below the previous record to reach 1071.56 feet about 11 p.m.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the lake level was at about 1,071.49 feet above sea level.

The previous low point of 1,071.61 was logged on July 1, 2016. The Bureau of Reclamation had projected the lake would match that level on Thursday.

Aaron said this week the level is expected to continue declining until November.

The lake is nearing its first federally declared water shortage, a determination that will be made in August, when the Bureau of Reclamation releases water level projections. If those projections show the lake below 1,075 feet at the beginning of next year, a shortage will be declared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

