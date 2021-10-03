Lantern festival takes on added meaning — PHOTOS

Lofting a lit lantern into the night sky along with hundreds of other people, those rising pods of flickering light — that’s gotta feel cathartic, particularly after the last year and a half.

Luvia Williams, 8, of Scottsdale Ariz., left and her mother Whitney prepare their lantern for launch at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Luvia Williams, 8, of Scottsdale Ariz., left and her brother Loxly, 11 prepare their lantern for launch at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Allexa Garcia, 8, of Los Angeles prepares her lantern for launch at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Guillermo Garcia of Los Angeles , center, releases his lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, as his daughter Allexa, 8, right, looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Whitney Williams of Scottsdale Ariz. releases her lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, as his daughter Allexa, 8, right, looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

JP Saxe performs at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Allexa Garcia, 8, of Los Angeles writes on her lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A woman takes photos at sunset during the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Participants listen music and wait for launch their lanterns at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Yumi Yuan, 8, of Los Angles shows her lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Yumi Yuan, 8, of Los Angles, left, and her sister Kimi Yuan, 4, draw pictures on their lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Yumi Yuan, 8, of Los Angles, left, and her sister Kimi Yuan, 4, right, draw pictures on their lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, as their mother Naomi Yu, center, looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Tri Phan kisses his fiance Ashley Ngeth, both from San Diego at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Add music, food and the vastness of the Jean dry lake, and it sounds like a capital-E Experience.