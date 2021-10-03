70°F
Lantern festival takes on added meaning — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2021 - 11:25 pm
 
Updated October 2, 2021 - 11:27 pm
Luvia Williams, 8, of Scottsdale Ariz., left and her mother Whitney prepare their lantern for l ...
Luvia Williams, 8, of Scottsdale Ariz., left and her mother Whitney prepare their lantern for launch at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Luvia Williams, 8, of Scottsdale Ariz., left and her brother Loxly, 11 prepare their lantern fo ...
Luvia Williams, 8, of Scottsdale Ariz., left and her brother Loxly, 11 prepare their lantern for launch at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Allexa Garcia, 8, of Los Angeles prepares her lantern for launch at the Rise Festival in the Mo ...
Allexa Garcia, 8, of Los Angeles prepares her lantern for launch at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Guillermo Garcia of Los Angeles , center, releases his lantern at the Rise Festival in the Moja ...
Guillermo Garcia of Los Angeles , center, releases his lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, as his daughter Allexa, 8, right, looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Whitney Williams of Scottsdale Ariz. releases her lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave D ...
Whitney Williams of Scottsdale Ariz. releases her lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, as his daughter Allexa, 8, right, looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
JP Saxe performs at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chito ...
JP Saxe performs at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Allexa Garcia, 8, of Los Angeles writes on her lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Deser ...
Allexa Garcia, 8, of Los Angeles writes on her lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
A woman takes photos at sunset during the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oc ...
A woman takes photos at sunset during the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Participants listen music and wait for launch their lanterns at the Rise Festival in the Mojave ...
Participants listen music and wait for launch their lanterns at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Yumi Yuan, 8, of Los Angles shows her lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, S ...
Yumi Yuan, 8, of Los Angles shows her lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Yumi Yuan, 8, of Los Angles, left, and her sister Kimi Yuan, 4, draw pictures on their lantern ...
Yumi Yuan, 8, of Los Angles, left, and her sister Kimi Yuan, 4, draw pictures on their lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Yumi Yuan, 8, of Los Angles, left, and her sister Kimi Yuan, 4, right, draw pictures on their l ...
Yumi Yuan, 8, of Los Angles, left, and her sister Kimi Yuan, 4, right, draw pictures on their lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, as their mother Naomi Yu, center, looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Tri Phan kisses his fiance Ashley Ngeth, both from San Diego at the Rise Festival in the Mojave ...
Tri Phan kisses his fiance Ashley Ngeth, both from San Diego at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Lofting a lit lantern into the night sky along with hundreds of other people, those rising pods of flickering light — that’s gotta feel cathartic, particularly after the last year and a half.

Add music, food and the vastness of the Jean dry lake, and it sounds like a capital-E Experience.

