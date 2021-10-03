Lantern festival takes on added meaning — PHOTOS
Lofting a lit lantern into the night sky along with hundreds of other people, those rising pods of flickering light — that’s gotta feel cathartic, particularly after the last year and a half.
Add music, food and the vastness of the Jean dry lake, and it sounds like a capital-E Experience.