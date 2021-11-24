Large donation made for permanent Route 91 shooting memorial

The contribution from a Las Vegas law firm was announced Wednesday by the 1 October Memorial Committee during its monthly meeting.

Attorney Robert Eglet speaks on Oct. 3, 2019, about a settlement between MGM Resorts International and victims of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A law firm that helped secure a multimillion-dollar settlement for victims of the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip made a large donation ahead of Thanksgiving to the committee tasked with planning a permanent memorial.

The contribution from Eglet Adams of Las Vegas — totaling $50,000 — was accepted by the Clark County Commission this month and was announced publicly on Wednesday by the 1 October Memorial Committee during its monthly meeting.

Robert Eglet, lead counsel for the law firm, did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment regarding the donation.

The firm represents more than half of the 4,400 plaintiffs involved in litigation against MGM Resorts International, which operates Mandalay Bay and owned the concert venue where the shooting occurred. An $800 million settlement was announced in 2019.

The attack unfolded across the street from Mandalay Bay on Oct. 1, 2017, during the final night of a country music festival. Fifty-eight people initially were killed and hundreds more injured. Two survivors later died from the injuries they suffered in the shooting and were added to the official death toll.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the committee also adopted an official mission statement, vision statement and goals for the permanent memorial — all of which were inspired by public input collected in planning surveys and focus groups conducted earlier this year.

After more than two hours of discussion, the committee voted unanimously to adopt the following mission statement:

“To provide a space that will remember the 58 who perished in the immediate aftermath as a result of the 1 October, 2017 tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Las Vegas, NV and those who succumbed to their injuries thereafter, honor the survivors and the many heroes who inspired the nation with their bravery, and to celebrate the resiliency and compassion of our community.”

Meanwhile, the committee’s vision for the permanent memorial is: “To provide an experience that brings healing, peace, respect, community, strength, unity, love, comfort, and resilience while educating about the events and impact of 1 October, 2017.”

“I think what we’ve come up with is really — It’s quality. It’s good,” said Tennille Pereira, chair of the committee.

Four members of the seven-member committee were present Wednesday for the meeting and the vote. They are scheduled to meet again Dec. 22.

Though the planning process could span years before a final memorial is unveiled, the committee already has nailed down a location thanks to a two-acre land donation from MGM Resorts.

The acreage is located on the northeast corner of the Las Vegas Village festival venue — the site of the shooting — near Reno Avenue and Giles Street.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.