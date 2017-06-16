Las Vegas afternoon update for Friday, June 16 — VIDEO

• A man claiming self-defense in a fatal shooting at an apartment near Nellis Air Force Base is charged with murder. Kevin Charles Hoskins says he killed an intruder at the Rubix apartments, but police say the altercation happened in a hallway, not in Hoskins’ doorway as police were initially told.

• A small neighborhood hospital is opening soon in North Las Vegas. Dignity Health- St. Rose Dominican will be at 1550 West Craig Road. The complex cost about $25 million dollars and will employ about 90 people.

• Prepare for a traffic nightmare on Interstate 15 this weekend. About 140,000 people are heading to the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The worst traffic is expected Monday morning.