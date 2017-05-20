Las Vegas afternoon update for Friday, May 19th — VIDEO

• West Nile in Clark County. A man in his 50s is the first human case of the virus this year in southern Nevada. Authorities say he has the more serious form of the illness.

• Required ignition locks for first-time DUI offenders? Well, a bill to make it happen in Nevada has passed committee and is closer to becoming law. It heads to the full Assembly next.

• A man accused in the murder of his girlfriend is cleared of the charge. 35-year-old Shaun Leflore was arrested in 2013 in the death of Chantel Hollowell. He told police he witnessed her shoot herself in the head.

• The Raiders Stadium lease is approved. It will let construction start by the end of the year.