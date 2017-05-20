ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas afternoon update for Friday, May 19th — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2017 - 5:38 pm
 

West Nile in Clark County. A man in his 50s is the first human case of the virus this year in southern Nevada. Authorities say he has the more serious form of the illness.

Required ignition locks for first-time DUI offenders? Well, a bill to make it happen in Nevada has passed committee and is closer to becoming law. It heads to the full Assembly next.

A man accused in the murder of his girlfriend is cleared of the charge. 35-year-old Shaun Leflore was arrested in 2013 in the death of Chantel Hollowell. He told police he witnessed her shoot herself in the head.

The Raiders Stadium lease is approved. It will let construction start by the end of the year.

TOP NEWS
