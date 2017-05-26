Las Vegas afternoon update for Friday, May 26 — VIDEO

• A man is dead after he was shot more than 10 times in an apartment in central Las Vegas. The man may have been in his 30s. Police say the incident was drug-related.

• The TSA quietly tested a new screening process in Las Vegas. The process calls for placing tablets, e-readers and other devices larger than a cell phone in separate bins. Food and paper products might also be removed. McCarran is one of ten airports conducting the test, which is aimed at providing a better look inside bags.

• Restarting the process to determine whether a nuclear waste repository could be built at Yucca Mountain would take five years and cost more than $330 million dollars. That’s according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office.

• And Zappos has stopped giving tours through the company’s downtown call center. The company says it’s better for customers to know tourists aren’t listening to the calls.