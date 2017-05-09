Las Vegas afternoon update for Monday, May 8th — VIDEO

• Some Raiders news this afternoon. A new preliminary timeline from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority shows the stadium completed by June 2020. That gives the Raiders three months to move in before their first NFL regular-season game. It also means 30 months of construction – an ambitious schedule.

• Some crime at hotels on the Las Vegas Strip over the weekend. First, police are investigating a fatal shooting outside the Hilton Grand Vacations. It happened in the valet area. Police say two men who knew each other shot at each other. Also, this morning, police say a man stabbed his brother at Mandalay Bay, then drove him to the hospital. The suspect was taken into custody and the victim is expected to survive.

• Another local charter school is closed due to illness. Imagine Schools at Mountain View is shut down today and Tuesday due to symptoms of a gastrointestinal outbreak. Somerset Academy was closed last week.