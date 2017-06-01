Las Vegas afternoon update for Thursday, June 1 — VIDEO

• The Raiders have announced local TV and radio partnerships. KVVU-5 and Beasley Media Group will be the team’s broadcast partners. KVVU will televise this season’s four Raiders preseason games.

• A man is accused of trying to lure children with money at an east valley park. The suspect, Jovan Brown, was wearing only a T-shirt and boxers and was playing with children, according to an arrest report. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

• Bishop Gorman has lifted its suspension of football coach Kenny Sanchez. Sanchez was accused of domestic abuse in April. He was found not guilty in court and the school says he was falsely accused.

• The area could see triple-digit temperatures over the weekend. Highs are expected to be 103 on Saturday, 102 on Sunday, and 100 on Monday.