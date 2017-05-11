ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas afternoon update for Thursday, May 11th — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2017 - 2:48 pm
 

• The Raiders and the Las Vegas Stadium Authority are pushing to complete a lease agreement this month. The Raiders want to finish the deal in time for NFL owners meetings May 22 and 23rd. The two sides need to work out details for setting aside funds for capital expenses as the stadium ages.

• Nevada’s governor is being floated as a possible contender for the job of FBI director. However, Brian Sandoval’s office says no one from President Trump’s administration has approached the governor.

• Fox has ordered a new comedy series set on a flight to Las Vegas. “LA to Vegas” takes place each week on the same Friday night flight between the cities. The series will star Dylan McDermott and Ed Weeks.

• And Apple is making an additional billion-dollar investment in Northern Nevada. The Reno City Council has approved plans for an expanded data center and a project in downtown Reno. Apple plans to hire 100 employees.

