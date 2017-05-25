Las Vegas afternoon update for Thursday, May 25 — VIDEO

• 11 injured in a school bus crash with an SUV. It happened in the southwest valley. A woman and infant in the SUV were taken to UMC in critical condition. 37 students were in the bus. It’s the second serious crash involving a CCSD bus this month.

• A faster way for the National Park Service to respond to emergency calls on Lake Mead. The agency got a plane that can land on water, just in time for the busy summer season. They say the plane can reach any part of the recreation area in 30 minutes or less.

• A dog decides who gets to work at one Las Vegas business. Technicians applying at Geottl Air Conditioning have to meet Sadie before they get the job. If the dog doesn’t like the applicant, owner Ken Goodrich says he won’t trust that person in someone’s home. Over the years, about 20 people didn’t make the cut.