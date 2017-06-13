Las Vegas afternoon update for Tuesday, June 13 — VIDEO

• The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors have approved a $1.4 billion upgrade to the convention center. The board voted unanimously to approve the expansion and renovation project. Now administrators can get to work seeking a construction manager. The projects are expected to be finished by 2023.

• The new flyover ramp at the Centennial Bowl interchange will open July 12. The 60-foot-tall bridge will link the 215 Beltway with southbound U.S. Highway 95.

• A North Las Vegas man is accused of attacking his girlfriend when she refused to take a selfie with him. Police say 19-year-old Dasean Williams punched, choked and threatened the woman with a gun. He’s been arrested on assault and attempted murder charges and is due in court June 23.

• The Clark County School District will pay $900,000 to settle claims that an autistic student was improperly restrained by a teacher’s aide. The family claims the restraint happened to their then 11-year-old son at Variety School during the 2011-2012 school year.