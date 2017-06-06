Las Vegas afternoon update for Tuesday, June 6 — VIDEO

• A gun was fired in a casino on the Strip as police tried to arrest two underage gamblers. It happened early this morning at Planet Hollywood. No one was hurt in the shooting, which occurred when the gamblers attempted to escape. Police say one of the two tried to grab a gun and the suspect fired the round into the floor.

• Police say a Las Vegas man was executed last night in the central valley. A driver found the man handcuffed and bleeding from the head near Rancho and Lake Mead. The victim is thought to be in his 50s or 60s.

• A North Las Vegas church was destroyed by fire this morning. It happened at Zion United Methodist Church. Part of the building collapsed, but there were no injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

• The median price of a Las Vegas home is now up to $250,000. That’s up 13 percent from a year ago.