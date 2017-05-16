ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas afternoon update for Tuesday, May 16th — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2017 - 4:10 pm
 

• The Cosmopolitan is now charging for parking. Today it became the 23rd property on the Strip to do so. The first hour of self-parking will be free. After that, it’s $7 to $10 a day. Nevada residents won’t get a break from the fees.

• An employee at a go-cart business shot a would-be robber last night. Police say two men attempted an armed robbery at Las Vegas Mini Gran Prix. The man who was shot was taken into custody and hospitalized. The other suspect was not in custody.

• Former Nevada Lt. Gov. Dr. Lonnie Hammargren is losing one of his homes. The house contains an odd collection including a 200-year-old gondola, a planetarium, and a solar observatory. A bank foreclosed on the home.

• And a Nevada tribe member has been sentenced for fatally stabbing his wife on New Year’s Eve 2014. Nelson Ray McKee, 45, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

