Las Vegas afternoon update for Tuesday, May 9th — VIDEO

• A man is arrested in connection with two fires at a Las Vegas Jewish center. Authorities say one of the fires was set inside the center, the other was a car fire. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

• A Nevada teenager’s Twitter request for free chicken nuggets for a year has broken the retweet record. Carter Wilkerson has gotten more than 3.4 million retweets, topping Ellen DeGeneres’ tweet from the 2014 Oscars. Wendy’s says the 16-year-old has earned the nuggets.

• A woman has died after being hit by a taxi east of the Strip. It happened on Convention Center Drive. Authorities says the woman, who was 51, was not in a crosswalk.

• A man is dead after a fight among roommates in east Las Vegas. Police say a man with a knife attacked a younger man who then grabbed the knife and stabbed his attacker. The man who died recently moved into the apartment. It’s unclear what prompted the fight.