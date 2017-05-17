Las Vegas afternoon update for Wednesday, May 17th — VIDEO

• Resorts World Las Vegas has chosen Edward Farrell as its new president. Farrell is a 30-year gaming industry veteran who helped open The Mirage.The $4 billion Resorts World project is scheduled to open in 2020.

• UNLV basketball player Dwayne Morgan tried to get into a police car before being arrested May 6, according to police. Authorities say the 21-year-old thought he could use it to drive home. He was charged with disorderly conduct after a fare dispute with a cabdriver.

• You’ll be able to catch a free ride between several downtown locations starting this summer. Two shuttles will circulate downtown for a six-month pilot period starting in mid-June.

• The Raiders and the Las Vegas Stadium Authority have wrapped up lease agreement talks. A vote on approving the contract will be Thursday.