Las Vegas afternoon update for Wednesday, May 24th — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2017 - 2:10 pm
 

• The Vegas Golden Knights have revealed the date for the team’s home opener at T-Mobile Arena: October 10th. Their first opponent is still a secret.

• It’s the second arson case at Trump International in three weeks. 28-year-old Jacob Dezsi tells police he wasn’t trying to make a political statement. In April, another 28-year-old was charged with arson at the hotel. Both fires started in restrooms.

• Public buildings may soon be required to include baby changing tables accessible to both men and women. The Nevada Senate passed the bill unanimously.

• And fidget spinners are being banned by some local schools. CCSD says the decision to ban the toys is made on a school-by-school basis. The devices emit a faint noise and could be distracting.

