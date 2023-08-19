Las Vegas airport canceling flights ahead of Hurricane Hilary

Harry Reid International Airport had canceled more than 130 incoming flights for Sunday.

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off while a Frontier Airlines plane rolls on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

More than 130 flights into Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday have been canceled, with Southwest Airlines scratching more than 680 0f its total domestic flights, as heavy rain storms from Hurricane Hilary are forecast that day for the Las Vegas Valley.

The airline flight website FlightAware reported Saturday afternoon that Reid had called off 134, or 20 percent, of its incoming flights for Sunday, while another 131 flights, or 19 percent, leaving Harry Reid were also canceled.

Southwest had canceled 681 flights, or 16 percent of the airline’s total scheduled takeoffs for the day.

San Diego International Airport has put off 103, or 34 percent of its incoming flights, while Phoenix Sky Harbor International has canceled 57, or 10 percent, and Hollywood Burbank Airport has canceled 43, or 37 percent, according to FlightAware.

A spokesperson for Harry Reid airport could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday about the canceled flights.

The National Weather Service has forecast that the Las Vegas area will receive 1 to 2.5 inches of rain through Monday, with the heaviest downpours to occur on Sunday.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials announced the entire park would be closed to all recreational use effective 5 p.m. Saturday, with the closure order expected to remain in effect through at least Monday.

