Las Vegas area recorded over 230 acts of kindness amid crisis

Las Vegas Valley senior creates poster to thank grocery store staff with help from friends, neighbors.

Robyn Howell (right) designed a poster for the staff at Vons at 2511 Anthem Village, Henderson. (Robyn Howell)

Since March 18, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has chronicled the stories of help, generosity and acts of kindness that were initiated by local corporations, small businesses and, most importantly, individuals in Southern Nevada.

At a time when several people in the Las Vegas Valley needed help, community members stepped forward to organize food donations, hand-sew face masks, leave colorful rocks on nearby trails and welcome neighbors who were hungry.

In total, the Las Vegas Valley saw more than 230 acts of kindness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Nevada nears closer to a full reopening, this last entry in the Acts of Kindness series reminds us that we are #VegasStronger.

Appreciation for grocery store workers

While shopping at her neighborhood grocery store, Robyn Howell was struck by a deep appreciation for the staff members who were keeping the store up and running.

“Vons remained open and willing to provide for our basic food and hygiene needs during this pandemic,” says 68-year-old Howell. “They continue to work diligently to stock their shelves, replenish trucks nightly, clean constantly, and provide fearless customer service. We owe a debt of gratitude to the bakers, butchers, truckers, warehousing staff, cleaning crew, and customer service folks who deal with the public every day of their workweek.”

Howell used social media to tell friends and neighbors that she wanted to create a poster for the grocery store staff to express her thanks. Dozens of others in the Sun City Anthem area asked that she add their names to the handmade poster.

Howell used acrylic paint to design a hot air balloon and signed it with the names of her neighbors, since social distancing limited the number of people who could sign it themselves.

She then delivered it to the store manager.

“The manager was very appreciative of receiving it,” says Howell. “I just wanted to give them a thank you.”

