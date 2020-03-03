Las Vegas-area residents’ photos sought for history project

Attendees are encouraged to bring photos, slides or negatives showing images from the 1960s-’90s to “Las Vegas: Snapshots of History,” set for 9-11 a.m. March 7 at Springs Preserve

The mushroom cloud from a test of an atomic-bomb is seen from Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas in 1955. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Residents are asked to share their Las Vegas photos from the 1960s-90s for an event called “Las Vegas: Snapshots of History.”

It’s set for 9-11 a.m. March 7 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. in Las Vegas. The event is managed by Vegas PBS in partnership with UNLV and Springs Preserve, Vegas PBS said in a Feb. 26 statement. The project is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for Humanities.

Attendees are encouraged to bring photos, slides or negatives. Not all photos will be chosen, according to the statement.

The first 50 people to have their photos selected will receive a free flash drive loaded with their digitized images. Attendees will receive the original copies of their photos back at the event.

For more information, email jshell@vegaspbs.org or visit vegaspbs.org/community.