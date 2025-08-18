85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Las Vegas boy in critical condition after being struck by car, police say

Police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
More Stories
An exterior view of McDermott’s Funeral Home and Cremation Service is seen on Monday, Aug. 11 ...
‘He’s playing with death’: Woman chronicles experience with troubled funeral home
Construction in progress on a new data center at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, 2025. (Emily ...
‘Massive’: The sprawling data center boom in the Northern Nevada desert
Cottonwood Peak Fire burning in Elko County, Nevada on August 16, 2025. (Bureau of Land Managem ...
‘Dynamic’ Cottonwood Peak Fire continues to burn in Northern Nevada
Athar Haseebullah, the executive director of the ACLU of Nevada, holds up what he said was a pr ...
DHS official attacks ACLU a day after lawsuit press conference
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2025 - 10:50 pm
 

A 5-year-old Las Vegas boy was hospitalized Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle in northwest Las Vegas.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the boy was riding a bicycle Sunday at about 3:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2006 Cadillac sedan being driven by a 33-year-old Las Vegas woman.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center, where he was reported to be in critical condition as of Sunday evening, according to Metro.

The crash, which happened when the bicycle “entered the path of the approaching” car, took place near Round Castle Street and Gold Find Court, near West Tropical Parkway and North Tenaya Way in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac remained at the scene and was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

As of Sunday night, the collision remained under investigation, Metro said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES