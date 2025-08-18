Las Vegas boy in critical condition after being struck by car, police say

The boy, 5, was taken to University Medical Center following the crash in northwest Las Vegas.

A 5-year-old Las Vegas boy was hospitalized Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle in northwest Las Vegas.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the boy was riding a bicycle Sunday at about 3:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2006 Cadillac sedan being driven by a 33-year-old Las Vegas woman.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center, where he was reported to be in critical condition as of Sunday evening, according to Metro.

The crash, which happened when the bicycle “entered the path of the approaching” car, took place near Round Castle Street and Gold Find Court, near West Tropical Parkway and North Tenaya Way in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac remained at the scene and was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

As of Sunday night, the collision remained under investigation, Metro said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.