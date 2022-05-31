Las Vegas boy killed in dirt bike crash identified

Jaxsen Halverson, 16, died after running a red light and crashing into an SUV Saturday.

The intersection of Sky Canyon Park Drive and Iron Mountain Road where a fatal auto versus dirt bike motorcycle collision occurred earlier in the day, in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 16-year-old boy who died in a dirt bike crash in northwest Las Vegas on Saturday has been identified.

Jaxsen Halverson of Las Vegas died of blunt injuries, and his death was ruled an accident, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Halverson was riding north on Sky Canyon Park Drive around 3 p.m. and ran a red light at Iron Mountain Road, police said.

The dirt bike collided with a Cadillac XTS, and Halverson died at the scene. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, according to police.

