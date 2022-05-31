87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local

Las Vegas boy killed in dirt bike crash identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2022 - 4:37 pm
 
The intersection of Sky Canyon Park Drive and Iron Mountain Road where a fatal auto versus dirt ...
The intersection of Sky Canyon Park Drive and Iron Mountain Road where a fatal auto versus dirt bike motorcycle collision occurred earlier in the day, in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 16-year-old boy who died in a dirt bike crash in northwest Las Vegas on Saturday has been identified.

Jaxsen Halverson of Las Vegas died of blunt injuries, and his death was ruled an accident, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Halverson was riding north on Sky Canyon Park Drive around 3 p.m. and ran a red light at Iron Mountain Road, police said.

The dirt bike collided with a Cadillac XTS, and Halverson died at the scene. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Rival gangs connected to Henderson highway shooting
Rival gangs connected to Henderson highway shooting
2
Shrinking Lake Mead welcomes Memorial Day crowd — PHOTOS
Shrinking Lake Mead welcomes Memorial Day crowd — PHOTOS
3
Police: Hells Angels opened fire on Vagos bikers in Henderson highway shooting
Police: Hells Angels opened fire on Vagos bikers in Henderson highway shooting
4
Vegas chapels all shook up by Elvis likeness crackdown
Vegas chapels all shook up by Elvis likeness crackdown
5
‘I’m going to shoot him ma’am’: 911 calls paint clear picture of killing
‘I’m going to shoot him ma’am’: 911 calls paint clear picture of killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Henderson police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Man shot by Henderson police identified
By / RJ

Officers were initially called after a report that a man was attempting to break into parked vehicles. He ran off when officers arrived, police wrote in the statement.