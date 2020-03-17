Las Vegas-Clark County libraries closed due to coronavirus

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District announced Monday evening that it will close “until further notice” to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Directions to the various rooms are posted as work continues on the new East Las Vegas Library, Las Vegas-Clark County Library District's newest branch on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District announced Monday night that it will close all branches “until further notice” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“As always, our top priority is the health and security of our staff, volunteers, customers and community partners,” the district said in a statement. “This closing is in line with the (Centers for District and Disease Prevention’s) request that all U.S. residents practice social distancing, which is defined as avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of six feet” from other people.

The libraries will not accept returns and will waive late fees during this time, according to the statement.

Wi-Fi will extend into library parking lots for customers. Library cardholders can find a “vast collection of digital resources,” including downloadable eBooks, audiobooks, music, TV shows, databases and more at LVCCLD.org, the statement said.

The district operates 25 branches in Clark County. Future updates will be announced on the district’s website and social media pages.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.